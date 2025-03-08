Ex-LG Chairmen Urge Fubara To Fully Implement Supreme Court Ruling

Former Local Government Chairmen under the Ijaw strand in Rivers State have called on Governor Siminalayi Fubara to fully comply with the Supreme Court ruling on the state’s political crisis, stressing that adherence is crucial to fostering peace and development.

Speaking at a press briefing in Port Harcourt on Thursday, former Akuku-Toru LGA Chairman, Rowland Sekibo, who spoke on behalf of the group, accused Governor Fubara of stalling on implementing the apex court’s decision.

Sekibo also criticized the governor for rejecting the presidential intervention, which he claimed would have favored him by securing his tenure and preventing impeachment.

“The Presidential intervention gave Governor Fubara victory by ensuring that he will never be impeached and encouraged him to work with the Assembly. But he rejected it as unconstitutional, at the behest of a few conflict-preneurs from within and outside the state,” Sekibo said.

Ex-Chairmen Condemn Threats Against Oil Installations

Naija News reports that Sekibo further expressed concern over the continued political tension in Rivers State, despite the Supreme Court ruling.

He alleged that some individuals and groups, particularly those identifying with the Ijaw ethnic community, were threatening to sabotage the national oil infrastructure if Governor Fubara faced impeachment.

He specifically named Prof. Benjamin Okaba, President of the Ijaw National Congress, and former militant leader Asari Dokubo, accusing them of making statements that could endanger national energy security.

Sekibo questioned why impeachment remains a contentious issue despite the Supreme Court ruling and warned against using threats and intimidation to destabilize the state.

“We stringently condemn those empty threats and urge the Federal Government and Nigerians to disregard such comments which project the Ijaws in a bad light. These threats attack the sensitivity of other ethnic groups in Rivers State who also voted for Governor Siminalayi Fubara,” he said.

Blames Fubara For Inciting Tension

Sekibo also faulted Governor Fubara, alleging that instead of calming tensions after the Supreme Court judgment, he made statements capable of inciting violence.

“Unfortunately, the Governor is not blameless for inciting condemnation of the judgement. Instead of calming frayed nerves, he publicly alluded to his intention to lead youths and supporters to promote violence,” he stated.

Reaffirming that impeachment is a constitutional process, Sekibo urged the Ijaw community to ensure that Fubara does not engage in actions that could lead to his removal.

He further called on security agencies to ensure the swift enforcement of the Supreme Court ruling.

“To ensure the speedy implementation of the Supreme Court judgment, we call on the Police, the DSS, the military, and all other security agencies to ensure prompt and peaceful enforcement of the ruling,” he added.

Sekibo also appealed to Rivers youths, especially those of Ijaw extraction, to avoid acts that could threaten lives and property in the state.

The press briefing was attended by former chairpersons of Ogu/Bolo, Hon Daniel Daniel; Okrika, Hon. Akuro Tobin; Andoni, Hon. Erastus Awortu; Asari-Toru, Hon. Onengiye George; Akuku-Toru, Hon Rowland Sekibo; Degema, Hon Michael Williams and Vice Chairmen of Ahoada West and PHALGA Hon. Ubile Jacks and Hon Tamunotonye Douglas all of whom advocated for adherence to the rule of law.