Buhari’s Relocation To Kaduna Sparks Controversy Over Rebuilt Residence

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has officially relocated to his residence on Sultan Lane, GRA, Kaduna, marking a departure from his extended stay in Daura, Katsina State, following his exit from office on May 29, 2023.

Credible sources who spoke with Daily Trust revealed that his move to Daura was temporary, as his Kaduna home was undergoing complete demolition and reconstruction by a top Nigerian construction firm.

When the platform visited the location, heavily armed security operatives, including soldiers and police officers, were seen guarding the area, making access difficult.

However, a distant view showed that the house had been completely redesigned and expanded.

The Kaduna home was Buhari’s known residence before he assumed office as Nigeria’s President in 2015. Originally built during his time as a senior military officer, the property had remained modest compared to other former heads of state.

Sources say that for eight years, Buhari did not majorly upgrade the house, as he spent most of his vacations in Daura.

Why Buhari Chose Kaduna Over Daura

In an interview on NTA’s ‘Conversations With History in November 2023, Buhari had previously expressed frustration over the number of visitors trooping to Daura, “People charter buses and come to see me from time to time. I thought I had stayed as far away from Abuja as possible, but they still come. I would have gone to Niger if the borders were opened.”

At a recent APC event in Katsina, Buhari reiterated that he owns only three houses, two in Kaduna and one in Daura. He revealed that while he was previously staying in one of the Kaduna properties, the other was rented out.

Sources disclosed that while Buhari remained in Daura, his Kaduna home underwent a complete transformation, aligning with his status as a former military head of state and ex-president.

Funding Controversy: Did FG Pay For Buhari’s New Home?

Buhari’s Kaduna residence’s lavish redesign and expansion have raised questions, considering the former president’s well-known frugality and austere lifestyle.

Credible sources who spoke with Daily Trust claim that the federal government funded the house’s reconstruction, leveraging Buhari’s entitlements as a former president.

Under the Revenue Mobilisation, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) guidelines, ex-presidents are entitled to a well-furnished five-bedroom house in any location of their choice, free medical treatment for themselves and their immediate family, a well-equipped office space and 30 days of annual vacation within or outside Nigeria.

It is widely speculated that Buhari’s newly rebuilt Sultan Lane residence is a product of this entitlement, as the property now features multiple buildings, replacing the previous vast lawns.

Presidency And SGF’s Office Differ On Funding Source

A source within the Presidency told the platform that matters concerning the welfare of former presidents are handled by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

The source said, “Issues regarding the welfare and emoluments of former presidents and their vice presidents are domiciled in the SGF’s office. If you need information, it’s better to check there.”

However, some top government officials insist that the Presidential Villa would have answers, particularly if the reconstruction was captured in Buhari’s severance package.

Massive Budget For Former Leaders’ Upkeep

In the 2023 budget, the federal government allocated ₦13.8 billion for the upkeep of former presidents, vice presidents, and other high-ranking retired officials.

A total of ₦2.3 billion was earmarked specifically for former presidents and vice presidents.

Since moving to Kaduna, Buhari has made several public appearances, including his Juma’at prayer at Yahaya Road Mosque, GRA.

He was sighted last Friday, escorted by a heavily armed security convoy.

Naija News recall that the former president was accompanied to his Kaduna residence by Vice President Kashim Shettima and other high-profile dignitaries, including the Borno State governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, current and former deputy governors of Katsina State, a former Inspector-General of Police, former ministers and several personal aides.