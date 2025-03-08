Bacary Sagna Insists PSG Can Stop Liverpool In UCL, Rates Arsenal’s EPL Chances

Former France international, Bacary Sagna, has boldly predicted Liverpool’s fate in the UEFA Champions League, suggesting that Paris Saint-Germain will eliminate them.

Bacary Sagna’s prediction came after Liverpool secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg of their last-16 tie. His projection is in light of the unpredictable nature of knockout football, where a single match can change the course of a team’s trajectory in the tournament.

In addition to his thoughts on Liverpool, Sagna also expressed optimism about Arsenal’s chances in the Premier League. He acknowledged that while Arsenal currently trails Liverpool by a significant 13 points in the league standings, they are still in the race.

“I believe they [Arsenal] are doing a great job,” Sagna stated during an interview with talkSPORT. “Although some fans may feel disappointed because they anticipated the team would be closer to Liverpool at this stage, it’s important to remember that the season is far from over.”

He suggested that Arsenal could take advantage of any potential slip-ups from Liverpool. “It’s going to be difficult to catch Liverpool, but when I look at the performances that Arsenal have put in, especially in tough matches like the one against Paris Saint-Germain, I think there may be opportunities ahead where Liverpool might not perform to their usual high standard,” Sagna elaborated.

“If that happens, Arsenal could close the gap; the difference may seem substantial right now, but in football, circumstances can change rapidly.”

Sagna highlighted that Paris Saint-Germain have a strong chance of advancing to the Champions League, which could impact Liverpool’s momentum. “Currently, Liverpool is riding high because of their recent results, but football is unpredictable. You never know when things can take a turn,” he added.