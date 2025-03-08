Akpabio Has No Business With Udom Emmanuel’s EFCC Probe – APC Tackles PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Media Network in Akwa Ibom has slammed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over accusation that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, is plotting to smear the former Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel.

Naija News recalls that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) grilled Emmanuel on Tuesday following the money laundering, diversion of funds, and stealing charges preferred against him by the Network against Corruption and Trafficking (NACAT).

However, in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Tuesday, the PDP fingered Akpabio as being responsible for Emmanuel’s ordeal and the viral dissemination of the report, aimed at smearing his reputation.

In response, the Director General of APC Media Network, Otuekong Iniobong John, in a statement on Saturday, said Akpabio was too busy with legislative issues and would not condescend to disseminate the news of the arrest/invitation of the former Governor.

John maintained that the primary mandate of the EFCC is to investigate and prosecute economic and financial crimes in the country, and Emmanuel’s invitation by the EFCC should not be attributed to a smear campaign orchestrated by Akpabio or any other individual.

He also warned against every form of ethnic colorations to Emmanuel’s ordeal as being propagated in Akwa Ibom, noting that a PDP chieftain in the State, Ndueso Essien, had earlier cleared the air by exonerating Akpabio of any complicity.

He added, “Is Senator Akpabio the mastermind behind the arrest of former Governors Yahaya Bello and Ifeanyi Okowa, among others who have been investigated and prosecuted by the EFCC? This highlights the naivety, cluelessness and pettiness of the factional National Publicity Secretary of the PDP.”

“We categorically assert that Senator Godswill Akpabio, the President of the Senate, has no business disseminating the news of the arrest/invitation of the former Governor Udom Emmanuel. As the Senate President, he is focused on overseeing the operations of the National Assembly and has no interest in engaging with trivial matters.

“It’s unfortunate that the factional National Publicity Secretary of the PDP could condescend to making baseless and malicious statements. But We know that the press release by the factional National Publicity Secretary of the PDP was conceived and sponsored by the PDP government in Akwa Ibom State.

“Some tribal bigots in the state have been propagating false propaganda that Senator Akpabio was behind the petition against ex-governor Udom Emmanuel. However, a PDP elder, Rt. Hon. Chief Ndueso Essien, has stated that Senator Akpabio was not involved in the petition.

“The APC Media Network condemns the PDP’s shameless attempt to manipulate public opinion and tarnish Senator Akpabio’s reputation. We urge the public to see through this cheap propaganda and hold the PDP accountable for their actions.”