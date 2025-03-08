‘A Top Official In Sanwo-Olu’s Administration Suspected Of Sponsoring Palace Coup Against Obasa’

Beyond concerns about Lagos West’s exclusion from power sharing, President Bola Tinubu is reportedly angered by how Mudashiru Obasa was removed as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly without his knowledge or approval.

Sources within political circles who spoke with Saturday Sun have described the removal of Obasa as a ‘palace coup’, fueling speculation that certain elements within the Sanwo-Olu administration may be working behind the scenes to challenge Tinubu’s political stronghold in Lagos.

Top Official Suspected Of Orchestrating Obasa’s Removal

A highly placed source revealed that a top-ranking official in Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration (name withheld) is suspected to be the mastermind behind the ‘palace coup’.

According to the source, “The National Leader (Tinubu) believes that Governor Sanwo-Olu might not have been capable of plotting, strategizing, and executing Obasa’s removal without any trace, until it happened.”

The source added that the suspected official, who is believed to be nursing governorship ambitions, has been marked down for scrutiny by Tinubu’s camp.

Traditional Rulers’ Influence And Emerging Power Bloc

According to sources, one of the underlying concerns is the influence of the traditional rulers in Lagos, particularly following the rise of Madam Speaker, who is the sister to the current Kabiyesi Oniru.

The source said, “The traditional rulers have long desired to have a greater influence over the affairs of Lagos, and allowing Madam Speaker to remain in that position could create a new power bloc within the traditional institution—something the National Leader is unwilling to concede.”

According to insiders, the concern is that the new Speaker may not be able to challenge Governor Sanwo-Olu in the same manner that Obasa did with former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Obasa’s Removal Signals A Bigger Political Threat

Another key concern for Tinubu’s camp is how Obasa was ousted, as it suggests that there may be deep cracks within the Lagos Assembly’s power structure.

According to the source, “We all thought Obasa was in firm control of the House until that incident happened. For those behind it to have been able to make Obasa lose the support of over 30 lawmakers within a month, I agree with our leader that it calls for concern.”

The source said Tinubu is now reevaluating the lawmakers’ loyalty, with suggestions that he may seek to bring them closer rather than alienating them.

“If I were our leader, I would find a way of bringing those lawmakers closer because what happened shows that there is danger ahead,” the source added.