2027 Presidency: Atiku Speaks On Dumping PDP

The media office of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed reports suggesting that he is planning to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a new political platform ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday, Atiku’s team refuted the claims, emphasizing his continued commitment to the PDP.

“We have observed that some news platforms are peddling unverified information that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is abandoning the Peoples Democratic Party,” the statement read.

The statement further clarified that the reports of Atiku’s alleged defection lack any basis in reality.

“We wish to clarify that the so-called news of Atiku defecting to another party is a total fallacy that holds no merit in logic.”

The media office reiterated Atiku’s consistent call for a coalition of opposition parties to challenge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027, stressing that his goal is to unite opposition forces rather than abandon his party.

“Recall that Atiku Abubakar had persistently called for a coalition of opposition political parties in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election with the aim of ousting the incompetent and pain-inflicting All Progressives Congress in order to give Nigerians a new lease of life.

“Atiku is advocating a robust coalition that would accommodate all opposition parties – the PDP inclusive.”

Dismissing speculation about his political allegiance, the statement reaffirmed that Atiku is not leaving the PDP but working towards a broader opposition alliance.

“Hence, it is fallacious and unfounded to allege that the Waziri is jumping the PDP ship. Such an allegation is antithetical to the objective of the grand coalition, which the former vice president is currently driving alongside other prominent political leaders in the country.

“We, therefore, wish to state unequivocally that Atiku remains a principal bona fide member of the PDP, the main opposition party.

“Any insinuation to the contrary is contrived to confuse Nigerians about the magnitude of the grand coalition that is at work to rescue Nigeria from the grip of the APC,” the statement concluded.