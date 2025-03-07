Your Attempt To Force Omo-Agege On Us As Our Leader Is Lamentable – Delta APC Knocks Felix Morka

The leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State has said that it does not recognise Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, as the leader of the party in the State.

The party said this while responding to a statement by the APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, regarding the leadership of the party in Delta State.

The APC asserted that Morka’s referral to Omo-Agege as the leader of the party was not only false but also insensitive to the collective effort of the party.

Speaking via a statement signed by Delta State APC Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, the party insisted that Morka’s position does not reflect the position of the APC.

Onojeghuo said, “Barr. Morka’s unilateral statement that Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is the leader of the APC in Delta State is not only false and insensitive to the collective efforts of Party stakeholders working tirelessly to grow the Party, but it is also entirely unfounded and does not reflect the official position of the Party in Delta State.”

According to him, “For the avoidance of doubt, the National Publicity Secretary does not possess any authority to unilaterally declare any individual as the leader of the APC in Delta State, and his comments are, at best, personal ramblings.

“It is imperative to clarify that the position of State Party leader is neither stipulated in the APC constitution nor subject to appointment by any individual, including the National Publicity Secretary.

“At the moment, Delta APC has not officially recognized Senator Omo-Agege as the leader of the Party in the State.”

He said, “Barrister Felix Morka’s statement reflects a lack of understanding of the political realities in Delta APC and the genuine desire of Party members to foster unity and progress. His attempt to impose a leader on the Party, in disregard of the roles and contributions of other critical stakeholders who have worked diligently to advance the Party’s fortunes in the State, is, to say the least, lamentable.”

He also warned that, “We will not allow such divisive and whimsical declarations to derail our collective efforts. We call on all Party members to disregard the misleading claim and remain focused on strengthening our Party ahead of future political engagements.

“While we acknowledge the contributions of all stakeholders, including Senator Omo-Agege, the leadership of Delta APC remains a collective responsibility, guided by due process and internal democracy.

“We urge all members of the Party and the general public not to be hoodwinked by the arbitrary assertion made by Barr. Morka, as it is self-serving and does not represent the official position of the APC in Delta State.

“It is regrettable that, lately, the National Publicity Secretary, Barr. Morka, has chosen to make such arrogant and condescending pronouncements, which are not only misleading but also insensitive to the structures and principles that govern our Party.

“The APC in Delta State operates under a democratic framework, where leadership is a collective and collaborative process, not the arbitrary declaration of any national officer.”