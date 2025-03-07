Witness Exonerates Yahaya Bello Of Alleged ₦80.2 Billion Money Laundering Involvement

A Compliant Officer with United Bank for Africa (UBA), Abimbola Williams has told a Federal High Court in Abuja that former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello was not involved in the operation of the Kogi State House’s bank account in the UBA.

She stated this while testifying as the second prosecution witness in the alleged ₦80.2b money laundering trial of the ex-governor.

Williams, while being cross-examined by Bello’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN) said Bello’s name did not feature in all the withdrawals made from the account, numbered: 1003889575 domiciled in UBA in Lokoja, Kogi State while the defendant was in office.

She added that Bello’s name also did not reflect in the account opening documents and the statement of account, which were later tended in court.

The witness said as a Compliance Officer, her duties include protecting the integrity of the bank from legal penalty, reputational damage and financial losses.

She identified the three signatories to the account, which included Yakubu Ismail, who was a Permanent Secretary.

The witness said she was not the Accounts Officer in charge of the Kogi Government House’s account and that the account is domiciled in Lokoja, Kogi State, and not in Area 3, Abuja, where she works.