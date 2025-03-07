Why I Won’t Stop Alaafin’s Coronation – Gov Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed that the April 5th coronation for Akeem Owoade as the 45th Alaafin of Oyo will proceed as planned.

Naija News reports that this is despite ongoing legal challenges contesting the emergence of Owoade as Alaafin.

Speaking with The PUNCH on Thursday through his Special Adviser on Media, Sulaimon Olanrewaju, the governor maintained that no court ruling currently prevents the state government from going ahead with the coronation.

“Is there any ruling that stops the government from going ahead with the coronation? Is there any? We are going ahead because there is no court judgment that is stopping us from going ahead,” Makinde stated.

This stance comes despite lawsuits filed by two contenders for the throne, Lukman Gbadegesin and Ismaila Owoade, who are challenging Makinde’s approval and his January 13 presentation of a certificate and staff of office to Owoade.

The litigations followed the governor’s decision to approve Owoade as Alaafin, with the official presentation of his certificate and staff of office taking place at the Governor’s Office, State Secretariat, Ibadan.

Prince Lukman Gbadegesin, one of the challengers, filed a lawsuit on February 12, arguing that Owoade’s appointment violated the Chiefs Law of Oyo State, 2000, and the Registered Alaafin Chieftaincy Declaration of 1961. His suit seeks to nullify Owoade’s appointment and prevent him from performing any royal duties.

Similarly, another former aspirant to the Alaafin throne, Ismaila Owoade, filed a separate lawsuit against Governor Makinde and 19 others, challenging his exclusion from the selection process. He argued that the process was abruptly halted with the appointment of Prince Abimbola Owoade.

Meanwhile, preparations for the coronation are moving forward. The head of the state planning committee for the event, Demola Ojo, confirmed that arrangements were ongoing.

Oyo Town Backs Owoade’s Emergence

Despite the legal battles, the Alaafin-designate continues to receive visitors at his private residence in Oyo town following his return from Canada on Wednesday.

Archbishop Emeritus Ayo Ladigbolu, Chairman of the Oyo Metropolitan Development Association, declared that most residents of Oyo town are pleased with Owoade’s selection.

“The majority of our people are pleased to have a king. Oyo needs leadership, peace, progress, and prosperity. All hands are on deck in support of a very successful coronation ceremony,” Ladigbolu stated.

Ladigbolu, who was also an aspirant for the Alaafin throne, emphasized that Owoade’s acceptance stemmed from the town’s desire for stability and development. He added that over time, those opposing Owoade’s emergence would come to terms with the decision.

“Oyo town is rather upbeat, and the people are supportive of a successful coronation,” he said.

Owoade’s return to Nigeria, after spending about seven weeks in Canada, comes exactly one month before his official coronation as the 45th Alaafin of Oyo.