‘What Will You Be Remembered For?’ – Nigerians React As Doyin Okupe Dies

Mixed reactions have trailed the death of former presidential spokesperson and ex-Director-General of Peter Obi’s Presidential Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe.

Naija News learnt that Okupe passed away at the age of 72, and his death was linked to cancer, marking the end of a long struggle with the illness.

The former presidential aide had been said to be critically ill in the weeks leading up to his demise.

Also, Okupe’s health had reportedly deteriorated significantly, prompting concern among his loved ones and supporters.

In October 2023, Okupe was hospitalized with prostate cancer and was flown to Israel for treatment, but his condition did not improve as he and his family expected

Nigerians on social media, however, have reacted differently to Doyin Okupe’s death.

See some of the mixed reactions below:

Gozie @Gozie_mu – REST IN PEACE DR DOYIN OKUPE!!! The wicked and evil government you supported will continue to deal with your kids and grandchildren. You left a legacy of stomach infrastructure and moral decay

KevcheOfficial @kevcheOfficial – E no go beta for them. Any Ronu we dey here, e no go beta for you too. APC don run am street.

Aloba O. Gideon @deluxe_k – Three notable leaders passed within a month: Edwin Clark, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, and Dr. Doyin Okupe. Death is an inevitable end for everyone. The real question is: What principles & values will you be remembered for?

Let this guide our journey through life. Selah!

@White_Superion – Quite a pity. May the Good Lord forgive your sins and grant you eternal rest. Amen. Death is a debt we all owe and must pay someday. May I be prepared before facing the judgement throne Oh Lord and May I not be found wanting in Jesus name

Deem Dozen @DeemDozen – I’ll mourn for an unknown kid but will never mourn for a politician or a king.

John Donaldson @JaymoneyIOC – But he doesn’t look sick the last time I watched him on tv, may his soul rest well in perfect peace.

Doneneks @doneneks – He couldn’t stand for the truth even in his last days. Such a terrible legacy to leave behind. Tueh!

Urhobo Water @XOghre – He had his time. Did he use it well? We all are currently having our time. What will you be remembered for?

Every day is an opportunity to do better. I will always stand for the best interest of the people.

Golden Son of Ibeju Lekki @Horlartunjee1 – Some people don turn Doyin okupe death t politics. What is wrong with you people?

Ashleytol89 @Ashleytol891 – Death is a debt everyone must pay. It’s inevitable He had time to amend his ways but chose darkness ahead of light…

Abeg i don’t care if he rest in peace or not sha.

thejiggylecturer @hardeytoonji – I knew something was probably medically wrong with him. He looked emaciated after the elections. May he find peace with his maker. Amen

Prince Linus @PrinceLinus25 – The funny truth about Doyin’s death is that politiciansians fail to realise that there is death and it will catch up with everyone, it’s the legacy you leave that you will be remembered for. E get person own were go sweet Nigerians we dey wait

@Nigerian – May all criminal Nigerian leaders suffer the same fate with the deepest pit of hell as their final destination.

Sir God’son @TheVanGodson – Only if he’d known… Would have remained in and maintained the path of honor till the end… But sadly, he deviated… May his soul RIP anyways

SwtAngel1 @NkyEzenwa – I kinda of compare the life of Doyin Okupe to the life of The Mayor of Casterbrigde’s character Michael Henchard but the other way round… The rise was when he had the young people believe he wanted positive change in Nigeria then turned around to be a sell out of the cabals.