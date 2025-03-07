Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 7th March, 2025

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Friday, 7th March, 2025

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has granted automatic employment to 774 fellows of the National Health Programme, ensuring their placement after completing their one-year tenure.

Naija News reports that the president made the announcement during the presidential launch of the programme in Abuja, emphasizing the fellows’ role in monitoring Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across all 774 local government areas.

Addressing the fellows, Tinubu declared: “You are hired,” pledging their absorption into the workforce.

He further stated: “The Coordinating Minister and the champion of this program have requested approval, and luckily, the Minister of Finance is here also.”

Highlighting the programme’s significance, the President stressed that it is designed to expose participants to best practices, equip them with knowledge and skills, and strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system.

The lawmaker representing Kogi Central Senatorial District, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has been suspended for six months over the sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions recommended Natasha’s suspension on Thursday, March 6, 2025.

The Committee stated that Natasha’s salary and security details would be withdrawn during the suspension period.

The Committee also recommended that Senator Natasha should not be seen anywhere around the National Assembly during her suspension period.

Presenting the Committee’s report during Thursday’s plenary, Chairman of the Senate Ethics, Senator Neda Imasuen, stated that Natasha was found guilty of all allegations due to her non-compliance with the Committee’s proceedings.

Akpabio has consistently denied any misconduct, emphasizing his respect for women and refuting the claims as unfounded.

Among those who spoke during the deliberation on the Committee’s recommendation was Abba Moro, who pleaded for leniency and a reduction in the recommended six months for suspension.

The Federal Government has placed Simon Ekpa and several other individuals and entities on the Nigeria Sanctions List over alleged involvement in terrorism financing.

Naija News reports that the decision, announced on Thursday, follows recommendations by the Nigeria Sanctions Committee after a high-level meeting in Abuja.

According to the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the action is in line with Section 54 of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, which empowers the government to impose sanctions on individuals and organizations linked to terror-related activities.

The NFIU disclosed that the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), with the approval of President Bola Tinubu, authorized the designation of the individuals and entities, leading to their official inclusion in the Nigeria Sanctions List.

As part of the enforcement measures, authorities have been directed to identify and freeze all funds, assets, and other economic resources linked to the sanctioned individuals and organizations without prior notice.

The government further mandated that financial institutions and relevant agencies should ensure a complete asset freeze on all accounts associated with the listed persons and entities.

The Defence Headquarters has stated that the continued observance of the sit-at-home order in the Southeast is driven by fear rather than the actual strength of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, the Eastern Security Network (ESN).

Speaking on the issue, Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj. Markus Kangye, emphasized that despite military efforts to restore normalcy through Operation Udo Ka, many residents remain indoors on Mondays due to fear of attacks.

He reaffirmed the military’s commitment to ensuring the region is free from IPOB/ESN influence and urged citizens to resume their daily activities without fear.

The Defence Headquarters also challenged the credibility of the 2025 Global Terrorism Index (GTI) report, asserting that assessments from the Nigerian military provide a more accurate reflection of counter-terrorism efforts than external analyses.

The Director of Defence Media Operations, made this statement while addressing questions regarding the GTI report, which ranked Nigeria as the sixth most terrorism-affected country globally.

He insisted that only the Nigerian military can present the true picture of the nation’s counter-terrorism progress.

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu has assured that the Senate is taking the necessary steps to address the sexual harassment allegations raised by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (Kogi Central) against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking to journalists ahead of International Women’s Day, the First Lady emphasized that the Senate chamber should remain a place of honour, not controversy.

Addressing the controversy, Oluremi Tinubu urged lawmakers to uphold the integrity of the Senate.

The former senator, who represented Lagos Central for 12 years, reflected on her time in the upper legislative chamber, advising women to assert themselves in leadership positions and not tolerate disrespect.

There was a dramatic turn of events at a Kwara State Magistrate’s Court on Thursday when Abdulrahman Mohammed Bello, the prime suspect in the murder of a final-year College of Education student, Hafsah Lawal, shockingly exonerated his co-defendants.

Bello, who was arraigned alongside Ahmed Abdulwasiu (41), Suleiman Muyideen (28), Jamiu Uthman (29), and Abdulrahmon Jamiu (31), interrupted court proceedings, insisting that the other accused persons were innocent of the crime.

Naija News reports that he pleaded with the presiding Magistrate S.B. Mohammed, “I want to say something, Ma.

“The remaining suspects don’t know anything about the crime I committed. I committed the crime alone, and I hereby appeal to this court to release them.”

The court, intrigued by his statement, asked him to explain what transpired on the day of the incident.

He said, “When Hafsah arrived at my house, she said she was hungry because she hadn’t eaten before coming. I told her to cook, but because she was very hungry, I decided to buy food for both of us.

“After we ate, we started romancing and later had sex. But because God had destined that she would die that day, she died in the process.”

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has stated that a certain individual whom he referred to as ‘T’ is supporting the Kenyan lady claiming to be his baby mama because he declined her requests for favours.

Naija News recalls that Tonto Dikeh had questioned why men, rather than women, are avoiding DNA tests.

Though she didn’t mention names, many social media users believed her post was directed at Cubana Chief Priest, who has been in an ongoing DNA battle with his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen.

Responding to the shade, Cubana Chief Priest accused a certain T of being a blackmailer, claiming that the only crime he committed was declining a favour.

The Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6 has issued a summons for social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), over allegations of criminal defamation against gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

In a court order dated March 5, 2025, Chief Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna directed VDM to personally appear before the court on March 13, 2025, to respond to the accusations brought by Chinwo.

The case stems from alleged defamatory statements made by VDM on social media, where he accused the singer of contractual misconduct and the diversion of $345,000 in funds linked to her former record label boss, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, also known as Eezee Tee.

To support her claims, Chinwo presented documentary evidence, including emails and payment receipts, asserting that VDM’s allegations were completely false, damaging, and harmful to her public image.

In the legal complaint, Pelumi Olajengbesi, representing Chinwo, argued that VDM’s actions violated Section 391 of the Penal Code and Section 24 (1)(B) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

The latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking, published on March 6, 2025, placed Nigeria’s Super Falcons at 36th place globally.

This ranking not only underscores the Super Falcons’ unwavering prowess in women’s football but also solidifies their status as Africa’s premier women’s football team.

In the African landscape, the Super Falcons lead with South Africa’s Banyana Banyana trailing in 53rd place. Other notable teams from the continent include Morocco at 61st, Zambia at 62nd, and Ghana in 66th place.

During the review period, the Super Falcons demonstrated their strength with decisive victories over Algeria, winning their matches with scores of 2-0 and 4-1, respectively. However, they faced a setback with a 2-1 defeat against France’s Les Bleues. Despite these mixed results, their overall dominance within African women’s football remains unchallenged.

On a global scale, the United States retains their position as the top-ranked women’s team, a testament to their consistent performance and remarkable history in the sport.

Following closely are Spain and Germany, occupying the second and third spots, respectively. England continue to make their mark in women’s football, currently ranked fourth, while Japan rounds out the top five.

FIFA has announced an unprecedented total prize fund of one billion dollars for participants in the upcoming Club World Cup, set to take place in the United States from June 14 to July 13, 2025.

This substantial prize pool for the 2025 Club World Cup considerably surpasses the financial offerings for both the previous men’s and women’s World Cups, highlighting FIFA’s commitment to enhancing club-level competition on a grand scale.

While details about the funding structure for this inaugural 32-team tournament remain unknown, FIFA has recently secured a broadcasting agreement and partnered with several major sponsors, indicating a strong commercial backing for the event.

The organization anticipates generating approximately $2 billion in revenues through the expanded Club World Cup format, with all proceeds earmarked for distribution to participating clubs and global club solidarity initiatives.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino emphasized the significance of this tournament, describing it as “the pinnacle of club football” and a testament to solidarity within the sport.

He assured that FIFA would not retain any of the revenue generated, instead ensuring that every dollar benefits the clubs involved, thus fostering financial health across football organizations worldwide.

