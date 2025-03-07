Tinubu Appoints Former INEC Chairman, Attahiru Jega As Presidential Adviser

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a former chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Professor Attahiru Jega as the Presidential Adviser and Coordinator of Presidential Livestock Reforms.

The fresh appointment was confirmed in a statement on Friday by the President’s Special Adviser Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

Naija News recalls that Jega has been serving as the chairman of the presidential committee on livestock reform.

Back in September 2024, President Tinubu received the report on the recommendations of the committee on livestock reform implementation in Nigeria.

Speaking to journalists shortly after meeting with the President, Jega, a former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said the committee submitted a 152-page document for review on how the government can curb the incessant clashes between farmers and herders in the country.

Jega disclosed that the committee is of the opinion that both ranching and open grazing can coexist in the short term until there is enough awareness and adequate infrastructure that will enhance the adoption of full ranching.

The committee noted that it would be counterproductive to immediately stop open grazing as a traditional method of pastoralism.

Also, the committee recommended that Nigeria adopt technologies in livestock production.

Also, in October 2024, President Tinubu expressed confidence in the potential of the newly established Livestock Development Ministry, stating it can achieve “grace from grass.”

His remarks came during a two-day Stakeholders’ Consultative Workshop on Livestock Reforms in Nigeria, held at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Addressing over 350 stakeholders from the livestock industry, President Tinubu highlighted the growing interest from foreign investors eager to explore the abundant opportunities within the sector.