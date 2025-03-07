‘They Have Not Just Wronged Akpoti-Uduaghan, They Have Wronged Nigerians’ – Ex-Lawmaker Tells Senate

A former federal lawmaker, West Idahosa, has strongly criticised the Senate’s decision to suspend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as an injustice not just to her but to the entire country.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday evening, Idahosa argued that the Senate had undermined judicial authority by proceeding with the suspension despite being served a court order halting the process.

“To start with, I think they have not just wronged Uduaghan, they’ve wronged Nigeria,” he declared.

Naija News reports that the senior lawyer highlighted that the Senate, along with its Committee on Ethics, had been formally served a court injunction barring it from taking any action against Senator Natasha.

He noted that despite this, the Senate went ahead with the suspension process without granting her a fair hearing.

According to Idahosa, “We all know that a few days ago—maybe two days ago—a court order was served on the Senate of Nigeria, the Committee in charge of Ethics, and so on, with proof of service. This was widely circulated on social media, and everyone saw it.”

He noted that the court order was officially served through the Office of the Clerk, yet the Senate proceeded with its report hastily, without allowing the embattled Senator to defend herself.

Idahosa said, “The accused person, who was at risk of suspension, was not even present. In one breath, there was no fair hearing—you never heard the other side, as required under Section 36 of the Constitution. In another breath, you flagrantly disobeyed a court order.”

He warned that the Senate’s disregard for judicial orders contributed to the weakening of the judiciary in Nigeria.

The former lawmaker said, “Then you turn around and say, ‘Oh, the judiciary is not strong enough, the judiciary should improve,’ when in reality, through such actions, we are the very ones undermining judicial institutions in this country.”

‘Suspension Was Pre-Planned’

Idahosa alleged that Senator Natasha’s suspension was predetermined, recalling that the Senate President had hinted at her suspension when she raised Order 10 over the reallocation of seats in the red chamber.

He claimed, “Once the Senate President allocates a seat and a Senator complains about their right to that seat, it is a privilege. The right to be in the Senate is conferred by election and a Certificate of Return.”

He argued that under Order 10, the Presiding Officer was duty-bound to suspend all other matters and address Natasha’s complaint with a formal ruling.

He further stated, “But if you watch the proceedings on that day, as the Distinguished Senator was shouting Order 10, I already heard the Presiding Officer talking about preparing her for suspension. Review the tape.”

Idahosa pointed out that Senator Natasha had anticipated her suspension, which was why she sought judicial intervention beforehand.

The ex-lawmaker added, “It was predetermined. Beyond that, when they went to court, the concern was that there was a likelihood that she would be suspended. That was why she sought legal intervention. If you don’t stop them, they will do it—and they did it, despite receiving the court order.”