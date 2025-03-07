“The Illegal Suspension Does Not Withdraw My Legitimacy As A Senator” – Natasha Akpoti Speaks Out

Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has firmly rejected her suspension from the Senate, describing it as both unjust and illegal.

Naija News reports that Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended following a heated exchange with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangements on February 20.

Shortly after, she accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, a claim that was dismissed by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions on procedural grounds.

Committee Chairman Neda Imaseun ruled that the petition was “dead on arrival” because it was personally signed by Akpoti-Uduaghan, which, according to Senate rules, invalidated it.

Despite a court order restraining the Senate from proceeding with disciplinary actions related to the seating arrangement dispute, the legislative body went ahead with her suspension.

Taking to Facebook on Thursday, Akpoti-Uduaghan insisted that her suspension does not strip her of her legitimacy as a senator, nor will it deter her from fulfilling her responsibilities.

“Against the culture of silence, intimidation and victim-shaming; my unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness and equity,” she wrote.

Reaffirming her commitment to her constituents, she declared: “The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027… and beyond.”

Her suspension has sparked widespread debate, with many questioning the fairness of the Senate’s decision and its implications for democracy and justice in Nigeria.