‘The Attacks And Counterattacks In The Senate Are Deeply Concerning’ – NANS

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has expressed deep concern over the chaotic scenes and personal attacks witnessed in the 10th National Assembly, calling out Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other lawmakers for their conduct.

The student body warned that such behaviour undermines good governance and tarnishes Nigeria’s international reputation.

The condemnation came during the NANS Solidarity March to the National Assembly in Abuja, where NANS President-Elect, Oladoja Olushola, delivered a strong message on the need for decorum and accountability among senators.

Naija News reports that NANS expressed concern that personal vendettas and political distractions were overshadowing pressing national issues such as economic reforms, inflation control, and social stability.

The student body urged lawmakers to prioritize policies that benefit Nigerians instead of engaging in divisive conflicts.

Infighting Threatens Governance

NANS also warned that the ongoing infighting could deepen political divisions and hamper collaboration between the National Assembly and the Presidency.

The association urged Senate President Akpabio to work towards strengthening executive-legislative relations, emphasizing the importance of delivering democratic dividends to Nigerians.

Olushola said, “The recent exchanges in the Nigerian Senate, marked by attacks and counterattacks, are deeply concerning. As Nigerian students, we feel compelled to address these developments. The trend of personal attacks and political rhetoric is troubling, especially as the Federal Government strives to reshape the country’s economic trajectory.”

Call For Discipline And Order

The NANS leader further stated that senators must focus on national issues rather than pursuing personal vendettas that could damage the Senate’s integrity and Nigeria’s global image.

The group stated, “Elected representatives must focus on national issues impacting citizens’ well-being rather than pursuing personal vendettas that could undermine the integrity of individuals, the Senate, and Nigeria. The world is watching, and it would be disheartening to see our legislative institution reduced to an object of ridicule.”

NANS urged all involved parties to act responsibly and avoid inflammatory statements, especially as allegations of misconduct are already in court.

According to NANS, “Given the seriousness of the alleged misconduct, which is already in court, I urge all parties to act appropriately and avoid comments that could incite unrest. NANS recommends that the Senate take disciplinary action against any senator found guilty after the court’s verdict.”

Students Demand Accountability

The student body warned that continued tensions could further inflame the political landscape, causing negative consequences for both the Senate and the country.

The group further stated, “If these tensions persist, they risk further inflaming the political landscape, leading to negative consequences for both the Senate and the country, and deepening divisions among Nigerians.”

NANS also called on Senate President Akpabio to remain focused on strengthening synergy between the National Assembly and the Presidency.

It added, “As Nigerian students, we will not stand idly by while our political institutions are eroded. We make this statement not to take sides, but to emphasise the need for accountability and order in the Senate. We call for calm, restraint, and a renewed commitment to peace-building in the interest of national progress and the well-being of all Nigerians.”