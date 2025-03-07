‘Tension Rises As Electricity Workers Vow To Halt Operations Over Air Force Attack On Ikeja Electric Workers’

The National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) has strongly condemned an attack on Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) workers, allegedly carried out by personnel from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Base in Ikeja.

The union described the incident as a gross act of intimidation and vowed to withdraw its services nationwide unless the safety of its members is assured.

In a statement, NUEE’s acting General Secretary, Dominic Igwebike, detailed the assault, saying: “On resumption of duty this morning, some military personnel from NAF Ikeja Base invaded the Corporate Headquarters and Oshodi Business Unit offices of the company, beating up and molesting every staff member they encountered.

“They destroyed personal effects such as phones, laptops, vehicles, doors, office equipment, and gadgets.

“The invasion took place simultaneously at the company’s Corporate Headquarters and Oshodi Business Unit offices. They took away the Oshodi Business Unit’s Commercial Manager and 13 drivers in their pickup work vehicles, torturing them and treating them like criminals. They unleashed terror on our members.”

The union alleged that the attack stemmed from the disconnection of the Air Force Base’s power supply due to unpaid bills.

Describing the incident as “brutal and barbaric,” NUEE called for urgent intervention from the Federal Ministry of Power and the Ministry of Defence.

“We unequivocally denounce this dastardly act from the military and demand the immediate release of our affected members, an undertaking from the IE Management, the Federal Ministry of Power, and the Ministry of Defence to protect our members from any further traumatizing experience of this nature, by calling the military to order.

“Moreover, we demand that all staff properties that were taken or destroyed be replaced and that those beaten be given adequate medical treatment.

“Consequently, our members are advised to stay away from the office until further notice because we cannot work under brutality, intimidation, and threat to life. Until the safety of lives and property is assured, we will have no choice but to withdraw our services nationwide until we are guaranteed safety and protection at the workplace.”

Naija News gathered that about 15 detained workers had been released, with many remaining in serious pain, with their wounds untreated.

Meanwhile, their confiscated phones and laptops have not been returned, although company vehicles were released.

The tension between NAF and Ikeja Electric escalated after the Air Force Base endured a 12-day blackout, despite claims of regular payment for electricity services.

NAF had previously warned that the lack of power was dangerously overheating sensitive military equipment, including bombs and rockets, sparking concerns over a possible explosion.

“These bombs are not meant to be exposed to extreme heat. The longer this blackout continues, the higher the risk of an explosion,” NAF stated, referencing the devastating 2002 Ikeja Cantonment bomb blast.