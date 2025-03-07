Suspension Illegal, We’ll Challenge It In Court – Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Lawyer

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has vowed to challenge in court the six-month suspension imposed on her by the Senate, following her face-off with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangements in the red chamber.

Akpoti-Uduaghan’s legal counsel, Victor Giwa, dismissed the Senate resolution, describing it as a violation of a court order. He insisted that the suspension was illegal and had no legal effect.

Speaking to Punch on Thursday, shortly after the senator was suspended and escorted out of the National Assembly complex, Giwa maintained that the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges acted against a court directive that had restrained it from taking further action on the matter.

“The suspension is void; it cannot even take any effect. The suspension is illegal because there is a court order that restrained the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges from taking further action.

“The committee disobeyed a valid court order that was served on them, making a mockery of the chamber that is supposed to uphold the law,” he added.

Akpoti-Uduaghan Was Denied Fair Hearing

Giwa argued that had the senator not sought legal intervention, the suspension might have stood, and that the Senate’s decision to ignore a court order rendered their action null and void.

He further confirmed that legal action would be taken against those responsible for violating the court directive.

The legal counsel stated, “We are going back to court. The case is coming up in about two weeks, and we will inform the court that despite being served, including the Senate President, they still acted in violation of the order by suspending the plaintiff.”

When asked if international organizations would be petitioned over the matter, Giwa said their focus for now was on domestic legal action but noted that the global community is watching.

He said, “For now, we are handling it locally. But, of course, the world is watching. The Senate must adhere to international best practices, which dictate that once a case is in court, no further action should be taken on it.”

Constitution Supersedes Senate Orders

Giwa stressed that the Nigerian Constitution supersedes the Senate’s Standing Orders, affirming that every citizen has the right to seek legal redress when their civil rights are breached.

He added, “Section 6, subsection 6 of the Constitution grants every citizen the right to seek redress when their civil rights are violated. Senator Natasha has done exactly that. Her suspension is an attempt to silence her for alleging wrongdoing against the Senate President, which amounts to a breach of her right to a fair hearing.”

The Senate imposed a six-month suspension on Akpoti-Uduaghan without pay, citing a breach of its Standing Orders after she accused Senate President Akpabio of sexual harassment—an allegation he has strongly denied.