Suspension: Do Not Allow Anybody Ruin Your Political Career, Apologise To Senate – Akpabio’s Aide To Natasha

The Special Adviser and Consultant to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Communications and Strategy, Ken Okolugbo, has stated that the rift between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and his principal is because of the former’s removal as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Local Content.

He asserted that the seat arrangement controversy was made worse by Akpoti-Uduaghan’s pent-up anger.

He urged the lawmaker to apologise, adding that she should not allow anyone deceive her, as this could end her political career.

Naija News reports that the dispute which started in the Red Chambers with seat arrangement, escalated with Natasha accusing Akpabio of sexual harassment, a claim the latter has denied.

The dispute led to the suspension of the lawmaker for six months by the senate on Thursday for violation of its rules.

However speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Thursday, Okolugbo said, “The fact of the matter was that her seat was removed and there was already bottled-up anger because she was removed from the local content committee.”

Despite the suspension of the Kogi Senator, Akpabio’s aide believes that it is not late to resolve the issue, saying that all Natasha needs to do is to pen an apology.

“The reality of it all is that all Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan needs to do is to apologise, a written apology. She has been given that window, anybody that is deceiving her to the contrary is just ruining her political career,” Okolugbo said.