‘She Snatched My Ex’ – Queeneth Hilbert Vows To Beat Up Destiny Etiko

Popular Nigerian actress, Queeneth Hilbert has accused Destiny Etiko of snatching her rich boyfriend.

The thespian made the allegation via a video shared on social media. She vowed to beat up Etiko if she visits Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Hilbert made the threat after Etiko unfollowed her on social media.

Angered by the development, Hilbert claimed that the trail of betrayals had finally caught up with Etiko, forcing her to flee Asaba for Lagos in fear.

She lamented that Etiko snatched her boyfriend and other colleague’s men who are sponsoring their lavish lifestyle.

She said, “It has come to my notice that Destiny Etiko thinks it is all about running around and unfollowing me. I need her to understand that this thing started from Cubana Babes, on the set of Elitific Productions, Ken Steve Anukah directed it.

“On that movie set, my ex Tony that drives Benz comes from Benin, I know how long he sleeps with you. And a whole lot. The story is long, and it’s not even the first or the second time. You that claim to be my friend is even killing me behind. You break leg con dey open leg for my man. You run from Asaba because you know that a lot of people were waiting to beat you up.

“She’s always used to snatching anybody that is close to you or comes around you that she feels is okay and funding your bills, she go dey try to snattch am, just like my ex. I’m fucking coming for you one million times, and this is not ending anytime soon.”