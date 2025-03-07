‘Ruben Amorim’s Wife, Maria Not Enjoying Life In Manchester’

Maria João Diogo, the wife of Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim, is reportedly facing challenges in adjusting to life in Manchester after relocating from Lisbon.

Maria who married Ruben Amorim in 2013, moved to England with their two children following has husband’s appointment as Manchester United manager in November.

However, adapting to the climate of the northwest, characterized by its rain, wind, and long nights, has proven difficult for her.

As a talented interior designer and successful businesswoman, Maria’s experience reflects the sentiments of other partners of players and staff at the club who have also found it challenging to settle into the city, according to The Sun.

For example, Jorgelina Cardoso, the wife of Ángel Di María, formed a less favourable opinion of Manchester during his brief stint at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim said the penalty awarded to Real Sociedad played a significant role in shifting the momentum of their Europa League match on Thursday, March 6.

Joshua Zirkzee had given United the lead in the second half, but a VAR review for a handball by Bruno Fernandes led to a penalty which was converted by Mikel Oyarzabal.

After the 1-1 draw, Amorim acknowledged that his team’s fatigue became apparent as the game progressed. He stated, “Until the penalty, we had control of the game, and then the penalty changed the momentum. In the last 30 minutes, we were really, really tired, and you could feel it in the game.”

Looking ahead, he emphasized the importance of recovering physically for their upcoming match against Arsenal and preparing for the return leg at Old Trafford, where he anticipates a different atmosphere and added pressure.