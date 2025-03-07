Ruben Amorim Insists Man United Won’t Treat Him As Arsenal Treated Arteta

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has acknowledged that he may not receive the same amount of time to rebuild the team that Mikel Arteta was granted at Arsenal.

Arteta took over as Arsenal’s manager in December 2019 and has successfully transformed the club into a consistent title contender.

While Arteta secured the 2020 FA Cup in his inaugural season, marking the only trophy he has won since his appointment, returning Arsenal to the Champions League took him three seasons.

Ruben Amorim expressed, “I will not have the time that Arteta had,” but he highlighted that he can draw valuable lessons from Arteta’s approach to overcoming challenges in the beginning.

“I feel that Arsenal is a different club,” Amorim noted, appreciating Arteta’s ability to handle those early difficulties as an inspirational example for others in similar positions.

As Arsenal prepare to take on Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday in the Premier League (16:30 GMT), they’ll face a United team missing several key players, including long-term absentees Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, and Mason Mount.

Amorim mentioned that additional injured players are unlikely to return in time for this match, but he is hopeful about Amad Diallo making an appearance before the season ends.

“I think it’s just Amad who is out long-term,” said Amorim. “For Amad, we will see towards the end of the last month of the season. I remain optimistic about having him back sooner. Kobbie Mainoo could return, and while we need to be cautious with Harry Maguire, Manuel Ugarte will be available again. Additionally, there’s a possibility that Mason Mount and Luke Shaw may also return.”

In the context of continental competition, Amorim shared his thoughts on the impact of the Europa League on Premier League performance, asserting that it presents unique challenges.

“In the beginning, there was some talk about our rotations in Europe, and we were changing frequently because of this,” he explained. “The Europa League is incredibly demanding, even though the games may differ from those in the Champions League. It’s the recovery process for the Premier League matches at the weekend that we have to navigate carefully.”