‘Remi Tinubu Assures Nigerians Of Brighter Days Ahead’

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Remi Tinubu, has shared her unwavering belief that the country is making strides toward full recovery, assuring citizens that brighter days lie ahead.

Naija News reports that during an Iftar gathering at the State House in Abuja, Senator Tinubu emphasized the government’s determination to tackle national challenges and enhance the welfare of Nigerians.

In a statement released by her media aide, Busola Kukoyi, the First Lady acknowledged that while the path to recovery requires patience, significant progress is already underway.

“Nigeria is on track, and in no distant future, things will get better,” she remarked.

The event, which brought together distinguished women from across the nation—including former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan, the Vice President’s wife, wives of state governors, female ministers, and wives of service chiefs—focused on the theme of compassion and mercy in human relationships.

Head of the Islamic Studies Department at the University of Ilorin, Professor Azeezat Adebayo, delivered the Iftar lecture, highlighting the importance of compassion and mercy in fostering strong human connections.

She noted that Ramadan serves as a time for introspection, encouraging people to extend kindness beyond religious or social divides.

In her speech, the First Lady urged Nigerians to continue performing acts of goodness without seeking recognition or praise, stressing that true service to humanity is a form of worship to Almighty Allah.

She added that the lecture’s theme, “Role of Compassion and Mercy in Human Relations,” serves as a reminder to pursue goodness even when it is challenging, always doing so for the sake of Allah, without expecting any form of acknowledgment.