President Tinubu Issues New Appointments In Federal Hospitals

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of six Chief Medical Directors (CMDs) for various federal government-owned hospitals across the country.

The announcement was made on Friday in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, titled ‘President Tinubu Appoints Six Chief Medical Directors for Federal Hospitals.’

According to the statement, the newly appointed CMDs are expected to oversee and enhance healthcare service delivery in their respective institutions.

List Of Newly Appointed CMDs

Prof. Olusegun Ojo – Federal Teaching Hospital, Akure, Ondo State

He was described as “A seasoned medical professional, Ojo previously served as the pioneer CMD of the Ondo State Specialist Hospital.”

Prof. Yusuf Abdullahi – Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe

Reappointed for a second term due to an outstanding performance in his first tenure.

“His reappointment underscores his exceptional leadership and contributions to the hospital’s growth,” the presidency stated.

Dr. Dauda Katagum – Federal Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State

The former acting CMD is now confirmed as substantive CMD.

Dr. Ikrama Hassan – Federal Teaching Hospital, Lafia, Nasarawa State

A consultant physician, he previously served as the Medical Director of Dalhatu Ibrahim Arab Specialist Hospital before its elevation to a teaching hospital.

Dr. Ali Ramat – National Orthopedic Hospital, Maiduguri, Borno State

A Consultant Orthopaedic and Spine Surgeon, now appointed as the CMD of the newly established National Orthopedic Hospital.

Dr. Haruna Shehu – Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan, Kaduna State

A Consultant Family Physician, appointed as CMD of the newly created Federal Medical Centre, Kafanchan.

Appointments Effective For Four-Year Terms

The presidency clarified that all appointments are for a four-year term, effective from the respective dates of assumption of office.

While Abdullahi’s second and final term as CMD of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Gombe, commenced on September 5, 2024, Katagum’s tenure as CMD of the Federal University of Health Sciences Teaching Hospital, Azare, Bauchi State, took effect from December 6, 2024.

President Tinubu congratulated the newly appointed CMDs and urged them to maintain the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and service delivery in their new roles.

He also reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure and ensuring that Nigerians across all regions have access to quality medical services.