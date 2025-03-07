Premier League Matchday 28 Fixtures, Kick-Off Time, Predictions

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has predicted the outcome of the upcoming Premier League clash between Manchester United and Arsenal.

As Arsenal prepare to visit Old Trafford on Sunday, they are keen to keep their slim Premier League title hopes alive. Mikel Arteta’s side recently had a crucial opportunity to narrow the gap with league leaders Liverpool to just five points.

However, disappointing results—including a loss to West Ham and a lacklustre draw at Nottingham Forest—have left the Gunners trailing by a daunting 13 points.

In stark contrast, Manchester United have struggled, managing to clinch only two victories in their last seven matches across all competitions. This inconsistent form puts additional pressure on them as they face a formidable opponent in Arsenal.

Ahead of the highly anticipated Premier League match, Neville spoke candidly on The Overlap’s “It’s Called Soccer!” show, stating, “Manchester United are playing so poorly at the moment, but they do sometimes lift their game against big opponents.”

He expressed his belief that the home crowd at Old Trafford could inspire a stronger performance from United, predicting a tightly contested match that will end in a 1-1 draw.

As for the rest of the Premier League action this weekend, former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has also weighed in with his predictions.

On Saturday afternoon, Nottingham Forest will face Manchester City in an early kick-off, while Liverpool will host Southampton at Anfield later that evening. On Sunday, Chelsea are set to clash with Leicester City, and Tottenham Hotspur will take on Bournemouth.

Currently, Liverpool hold a commanding lead at the top of the Premier League table, sitting 13 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, which adds further urgency to the Gunners’ pursuit of the title as they prepare for their Old Trafford showdown.

Below are the Premier League Matchday 28 Fixtures, Kick Off Time, and Paul Merson’s Predictions:

Saturday, March 8

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Manchester City

Kick-Off Time: 1:30 p.m.

Liverpool 4-0 Southampton

Kick-Off Time: 4 p.m.

Crystal Palace 1-1 Ipswich Town

Kick-Off Time: 4 p.m.

Brighton & Hove Albion 2-1 Fulham

Kick-Off Time: 4 p.m.

Brentford 1-2 Aston Villa

Kick-Off Time: 6:30 p.m.

Wolves 1-2 Everton

Kick-Off Time: 9 p.m.

Sunday, March 9

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Bournemouth

Kick-Off Time: 3 p.m.

Chelsea 3-0 Leicester City

Kick-Off Time: 3 p.m.

West Ham United 2-0 Newcastle United

Kick-Off Time: 5:30 p.m.

Manchester United 1-3 Arsenal

Kick-Off Time: 9 p.m.