Police Vow Crackdown As Militants Threaten Oil Installations In Rivers

Tensions have escalated in Rivers State as the militant group, Niger Delta Rescue Movement, has threatened to attack oil installations over the ongoing political crisis and the alleged withholding of the state’s federal allocation.

Naija News reports that the group also issued a stern warning to non-indigenes, urging them to leave the state for their safety, claiming that hostilities were imminent.

Police Command: No Group Has Monopoly On Violence

In response, the Rivers State Police Command has vowed to crack down on any threats to national security, warning that no group will be allowed to destabilize the state.

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Olugbenga Adepoju, assured residents that security forces were fully prepared to contain any disruptions and would not tolerate attempts to heat up the polity.

Adepoju said, “You see, we are taking this thing one step at a time. There is nobody that has a monopoly on violence. If fire is coming from heaven, it will not consume only one person—definitely, everybody will be consumed.”

“So, nobody can threaten anybody. We are handling the situation the way we should, and we are ready for anything that is going to come.”

He downplayed the threats, maintaining that Rivers was not in crisis and that the state government was managing the situation responsibly.

The CP said, “All eyes are on Rivers State now. I don’t think there is any problem here really, but we will not allow anybody to heat the polity.”

He further emphasized that law enforcement remains fully equipped to neutralize any security threats.

“You cannot fight the government, and the governor himself has been handling the situation very maturely and well. So, nothing will happen. The man on the ground (governor) is peaceful, and God is on the throne. We are equal to the task,” he added.