PDP Youth Leader Slams Akpabio, Opposition Senators Over Natasha’s Suspension

The Deputy National Youth Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Timothy Osadolor, has condemned Senate President Godswill Akpabio for failing to step down and allow an independent investigation into the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Naija News reports that Osadolor, on Thursday, criticized Akpoti-Uduaghan’s six-month suspension, describing it as shameful and unjust.

He argued that Akpabio’s refusal to recuse himself from the process undermined the credibility of the Senate and raised serious concerns about integrity and fairness.

Osadolor said, “The Senate President should have excused himself; he wasn’t truly a man of integrity. He should have stepped aside and allowed the investigation to proceed. I was deeply moved by this, and I’m sure every person of goodwill would be as well.”

‘They Used State Power To Silence Her’

Osadolor further lamented that Akpoti-Uduaghan was unfairly targeted, stressing that the Senate’s use of power and bureaucracy to silence her was disturbing.

He said, “Natasha could have been our sister, our wife, our daughter, or our mother. To see them all gang up and use state power and bureaucracy to silence her voice is shameful.”

The PDP youth leader also rebuked opposition lawmakers for their silence during the proceedings, accusing them of prioritizing political survival over justice.

He said, “For me, it was even more shameful for the opposition members on the floor of the Senate. They failed to speak up when it mattered.”

He alleged that many lawmakers refused to challenge Akpabio out of fear of being targeted or labeled as rebels.

The PDP chieftain further stated, “They were trying to stay in Akpabio’s good books. Looking at the whole situation, no one could stand up to be counted because they didn’t want to be kicked out or labelled as rebels. It’s a shame.”

Despite the Senate’s majority decision, Osadolor insisted that justice would eventually prevail, expressing confidence that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s case would not be forgotten.

He added, “But I believe Natasha has made her points. Though the majority will have their way, the minority will also have their day.”