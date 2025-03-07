PDP Appoints South-South Zonal Caretaker Committee [Full List]

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the composition of the South South Zonal Caretaker Committee to manage the affairs of the Party in the Zone.

Naija News reports that this is in pursuant to the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

This was made known in a statement on Friday by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba.

The appointment takes effect from Monday, March 10th, 2025.

The decision of the NWC is predicated on the need to avoid any vacuum and ensure the smooth running of the affairs of the Party in the South South Zone at the expiration of the tenure of the current Zonal Executive on Sunday, March 9, 2025

The members of the South South Zonal Caretaker Committee are;

1. Bro. Emma Ogidi -Chairman

2. Hon. Nicholas Ayuwa -Member

3. Barr. Godwin Akpan Udonta -Member

4. Mrs. Bekewei Ashanti -Member

5. Idehen Ebomoyi -Member

6. Dame Vivian Ahanmisi-Member

7. Chief Damiete Herbert-Miller-Secretary

“The South South Zonal Caretaker Committee is to oversee the activities of the Party in the Zone for a period of three month or until when a new Zonal Executive is elected in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP

“The NWC enjoins all Party leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the PDP in the South South Zone to be guided by this and continue to work together in the overall interest of the Party in the Zone,” the statement added.