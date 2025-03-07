Okupe Was A Charismatic Leader, We’ll Miss Him – Labour Party

The Labour Party has described late Doyin Okupe as a charismatic leader who would be missed by the nation.

The National Chairman of Labour Party, Julius Abure, in a statement, on Friday, said late Okupe was instrumental to the party’s successes during the 2023 general election.

Naija News reported that the physician turned politician, passed away at the age of 72 after battling a protracted illness suspected to be cancer.

Abure noted Okupe’s roles as former placeholder vice presidential candidate for the party and the director general of the party’s campaign organizations.

It read in part: “Before joining Labour Party in 2022, Okupe had played key roles in Nigerian politics, having served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC). He was once detained under General Sani Abacha and subsequently disqualified from participating in the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP) primaries. He later served as a senior adviser to former President Goodluck Jonathan.

“However, his active participation in the Labour Party’s push for the presidency in 2023 clearly revealed his inspirational and charismatic self as well as his statesmanship. He loved the nation and he believed that a new Nigeria is possible.

“Before being appointed the DG of the Labour Party presidential campaign, he first served as a placeholder for the party’s Vice Presidential candidacy, a position he honorably relinquished, with the understanding that such position should go to the North. As the DG of the Campaign Organisation, he was a team player, focused, assertive but also diplomatic in the discharge of his duties.

“Though, he resigned his membership of the party last year based on principles, but his fraternity with the party didn’t cease, neither did he stop giving us invaluable advice. We cherished his short but impactful association with the party leadership. He was lively, energetic, honest and creative; great virtues we will be missing in him.

“Certainly, Nigeria has lost an astute politician whose desire for a great nation was unquestionable. We believe that though he still has so much to offer this nation, but death has brutally forced him to write the last chapter of his life. As is often said, death is a necessary end that must come when it must come, for Doyin, it was time to bid him a tearful farewell.

“On behalf of the leadership and members of the Labour Party across the globe we commensurate with his immediate family, Ogun state government and Nigerians over his demise and I pray that God will offer him His bossom for a well deserved rest.”