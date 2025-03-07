Okupe Died At A Time When His Wealth Of Experience And Insight Were Still Needed By Nigeria – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, mourned the death of popular Nigerian politician, Doyin Okupe, who passed away at the age of 72.

President Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said Okupe died at a time when his wealth of experience and insight were still invaluable to the nation.

He, therefore, extended condolences to the family of the deceased, the Iperu-Remo Community, Ogun State people and government, as well as all those touched by the passing of the late former presidential spokesperson.

Tinubu, in his statement, recalled the many roles played by Okupe in the task of nation building and service to Nigeria and humanity.

“President Bola Tinubu extends his heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Prince Doyin Okupe, a medical doctor, politician, communicator and strategist who played a significant role in Nigeria’s political landscape.

“A prominent son of Iperu-Remo in Ogun State, Prince Okupe served as President Goodluck Jonathan’s senior Special Assistant on public affairs and President Olusegun Obasanjo’s special assistant on media.

“During his political career of over three decades, Okupe served as the National Publicity Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC). He was prominent in the United Nigeria Congress Party (UNCP), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Accord Party, of which he was the national leader.

“He was most recently the Director-General of the Labour Party Presidential Campaign for the 2023 election.

“Prince Okupe made notable contributions to the medical field as the co-founder of the Royal Cross Medical Centre, Lagos, and the publisher of Life Mirror, a health-focused newspaper.

“President Tinubu recalls Dr Okupe as a bold and articulate advocate for national development, expressing deep sorrow over his passing at a time when his wealth of experience and insight were still invaluable to the nation.

“The President also commiserates with the government and people of Ogun State, particularly the Iperu-Remo community, who have lost an esteemed son and leader.

“He recognises Prince Okupe’s enduring impact on his home state and the deep void his passing leaves in the hearts of those who came in direct contact with him.

“President Tinubu prays that God will grant repose to the departed patriot’s soul and comfort all,” the statement reads.