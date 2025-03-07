Obno-Obla Faults Sen Natasha’s Suspension, Accuses Senate Of Disregarding Rule Of Law

Former presidential aide, Okoi Obono-Obla, has condemned the suspension of embattled lawmaker, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over her alleged sexual harassment claims against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking to Daily Post, he argued that the penalty is unjustified, and disproportionately long compared to similar cases.

He recalled that Senators Ali Ndume and Ovie Omo-Agege were each suspended for 90 legislative days in the past.

He insisted that the Senate ought to serve as a paragon of truth, justice, and the rule of law.

According to him, “The Senate is part of the National Assembly, which is constitutionally empowered to make laws for the peace, stability, and good governance of Nigeria.

“On 30 March 2017, Senator Mohammed Ndume was suspended for 90 legislative days for bringing Senator Dino Melaye, his colleague, and the institutions of the Senate into disrepute.

“However, a Federal High Court presided over by Hon. Justice Qadiri declared the suspension unlawful and unconstitutional.

“In the case of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege vs. the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Court held that, according to Senate Rules, a senator can only be suspended for 14 days, notwithstanding the Senate’s power to discipline any erring member. In that case, Ovie Omo-Agege was suspended for 90 days for filing a case challenging a Senate decision. Accordingly, the suspension of Ovie Omo-Agege was set aside.”

He maintained that the suspension order is in contempt of the legal action already instituted by Senator Natasha Akpoti at the Federal High Court.

He further noted that, under Senate Rules, when a matter is sub judice, the Senate ought not to have deliberated on it.