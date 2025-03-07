NNPC Dismisses Reports Of Fubara Ordering Shutdown Of Operations In Rivers

Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has debunked social media reports alleging that Rivers State Governor, Sim Fubara, has shut down its operations in the state.

Naija News learnt that the reports also alleged that Fubara directed his loyalists to destroy pipelines transporting crude oil to Lagos and Abuja.

However, the NNPC chief corporate communications officer, Olufemi Soneye, who spoke with TheCable on Thursday, March 6, 2025, described the information as false.

Soneye urged the public to disregard the fake news, adding that the reports were deliberately fabricated to mislead the public and create unnecessary tension.

He said, “We urge the public and media to disregard this fake news and verify information from credible sources before circulation.”

In other news, a former Minister of Transport, Abiye Sekibo, has revealed that he and other political leaders in Rivers State abandoned former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to support President Bola Ahmed Tinubu because of Governor Siminalayi Fubara’s influence.

Naija News reports that Sekibo made the disclosure on Thursday during the inauguration of the Borokiri Fire Service facility, rehabilitated by Governor Fubara in Port Harcourt

He explained that Governor Fubara convinced them to shift their allegiance from Atiku to Tinubu, urging the president to disregard claims that the Rivers governor is surrounded by Atiku’s loyalists.