NBA, SANs Fault Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Suspension, Demand Fair Hearing

The Chairperson of the NBA Women Forum, Huwaila Muhammad, has questioned the manner in which Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended, stating that the process lacked fairness and might not have been in the interest of justice.

Muhammad, in an interview with Punch, emphasized that Akpoti-Uduaghan deserved a fair hearing before such a decision was taken, stressing that the Senate’s actions appeared to be an act of intimidation.

She stated, “To start with, I will say on the suspension, we are all lawyers and would like to see fairness across the board. We know the allegation is very big and he who asserts must prove, so we will want her to prove the allegations and we expect fairness in it.”

She further stated that justice should be allowed to take its course, noting that Senate President Godswill Akpabio should have recused himself from the matter.

According to Muhammad, “I see her suspension as a kind of intimidation; you cannot be a judge in your own court. If something affects you, step aside and let justice take its course because we need to see fairness.”

She added that the Senate should not have acted hastily, stressing that suspension was not the solution.

Muhammad noted, “We, as citizens, would like to see a fair level ground for everybody. She is alleging and proving, and peradventure she is unable to prove what she has alleged, she knows what would come to her. We are in a democracy, suspension is not the answer.”

‘Was She Given A Fair Hearing?’

Naija News reports that the NBA Women Forum chairperson raised critical questions regarding the procedure followed before the senator was suspended.

She said, “The question here is: Did the committee call her before suspending her? Did she refuse to come? Did she send a representation? If she was not called, then what was the yardstick used in suspending her?”

She warned that public perception matters, saying, “Those who suspended her should know there are people out there watching, and we all want justice. The Senate is a sacred place, and what is happening right now should not be happening.”

Senate Should Have Allowed Court To Decide – Itse Sagay

Legal luminary, Professor Itse Sagay (SAN) in a chat with Punch, criticized the Senate’s action, stating that the matter should have been left for the courts to decide.

He said, “The matter is in court as I know, and I’m surprised they didn’t leave it at that stage. I feel very sympathetic towards her because in an assembly full of men, there’s a tendency towards self-defence, but the men, rather than looking at the matter objectively, didn’t.”

Sagay argued that Akpoti-Uduaghan was at a disadvantage in a male-dominated Senate.

According to Sagay, “I think very seriously she is at a disadvantage in that type of circle. It can never be right because everybody is saying, ‘I could be the one.’”

He advised her to focus on her work instead of being distracted by the suspension.

The lawyer stated, “My advice to her is to put the matter behind her and carry on with her life, totally ignoring all those things, and do her job for the people of Kogi knowing that they elected her.”

Senate Acted In Haste – Awa Kalu

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Awa Kalu (SAN), also faulted the Senate’s decision, stating that it was too hasty.

He said, “My comment on the decision of the Senate is that it is hasty.”

Due Process Was Not Followed – Wale Balogun

Another legal expert, Wale Balogun (SAN), argued that there are procedural steps that should have been followed before the suspension.

He said, “Legally, it is an internal affair of the legislators, and they have their rules of engagement, provided they exercise their right and follow their rules of engagement as outlined in their internal procedures.”

However, he insisted that constitutional provisions must take precedence over Senate Standing Orders.

Balogun added, “For instance, was she heard? This is a fundamental constitutional provision. The Constitution requires that, notwithstanding internal procedures, the accused person must be invited and given a chance to be heard.”

‘She Has The Right To Speak Out’ – Lekan Ojo

Another Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Lekan Ojo (SAN), questioned the suspension, arguing that Akpoti-Uduaghan had every right to speak out.

He said, “They suspended her for what? For crying to the public. But again, there are certain things in life—when you get to a particular stage or you attain a particular status—there are ways and manners in which you must go about particular things.”