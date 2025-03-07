Natasha’s Suspension: ‘The Credibility Of The Senate Is Now At Stake’ – Olajengbesi

Abuja-based lawyer and rights activist, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has frowned at the six months suspension slammed on Senator representing Kogi Central, Nathasa Apoti-Uduaghan, over the sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Naija News reports that Olajengbesi, in a statement issued on Friday, March 7, 2025, in Abuja, said that the decision to punish the accuser instead of confronting the allegations against Akpabio raised profound questions about the values and priorities of the country’s institutions.

He argued that the way the Senate came about the suspension beat the imagination of the right-thinking people who believe and uphold the sanctity of the rule of law.

According to Olajengbesui, the credibility of the Senate is currently at stake, adding that Akpabio should immediately step aside to enable an independent and transparent investigation.

The statement read, “In recent days, the National Assembly has been engulfed in a scandal of monumental proportions, implicating none other than the Senate’s top figure— the Senate President.

“A grave allegation of sexual harassment was brought against him by his female colleague, Senator Natasha. This is not merely a personal controversy; it is a national disgrace and an embarrassment to us all.

“The Senate President had referenced a nightclub while addressing Senator Natasha—a remark she found insulting—which ultimately prompted her to speak out about her ordeal in the hallowed chambers.

“Rather than addressing this serious allegation, the Senate, in a move witnessed by a global audience, retaliated by suspending Senator Natasha for six months.

“I watched the drama unfold on television, and as the events played out, they revealed a deeper malaise in our society. The decision to punish the accuser instead of confronting the allegations against the Senate President raises profound questions about the values and priorities of our institutions.

“No doubt, the Senate President is entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty; however, the handling of this matter has been neither honorable nor decent. It is an affront to justice, legal principles, and to the Senate itself for the Senate President to preside over the suspension of Senator Natasha.

“In such circumstances, he should have respectfully stepped aside, allowing the Deputy Senate President to oversee the process, thereby ensuring impartiality and transparency.

“The credibility of the Senate is now at stake. The only honorable course of action is for the Senate President to step aside immediately so that an independent and transparent investigation can take place.

“Anything less is an insult to justice and a mockery of the institution he leads. Such inaction erodes public confidence in our democracy and casts doubt on whether those in power are truly committed to the principles of justice and fairness.

“The world is watching. Nigeria must demonstrate that it is a nation governed by the rule of law—where no one, no matter how highly placed, is above accountability. If the Senate President refuses to step down, then the Senate itself must rise to the occasion, take decisive action, and prove that its credibility outweighs personal loyalties.

“Now is the time for the National Assembly to act with courage. The dignity of the Senate, the trust of the Nigerian people, and the very moral fabric of our nation are on the line.”