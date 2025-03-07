‘Natasha’s Suspension Is Fitting Closure’ – Former Lawmaker Suggests Test For Women To Qualify As Senators

A former member of the Cross River State House of Assembly, Cletus Obun, has commended the Senate for swiftly suspending Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that Obun made this statement during an interview on Arise TV on Thursday, March 6, 2025, following the controversy surrounding Senator Natasha’s sexual allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The ex-lawmaker stated that the suspension of Natasha is a fitting closure to the current drama and would help prevent unnecessary distractions from more pressing national issues.

Obun further suggested that future female candidates for political offices, including governors, councilors, and senators, may need mental stability tests before assuming office.

According to Obun, the gender discourse surrounding the incident raises concerns about the credibility of women in politics, stressing that certain behaviours could undermine the push for gender inclusion and equality.

He said, “The women folk and indeed public officers may have in future to be subjected to mental stability test in order to be qualified to be a governor, councilor, or a senator. Otherwise, you’re going to get this and de-market, especially at a time when we are asking for gender inclusion and equality.

“We are at this point facing a situation in which a gender issue is being trivialized, demonized, and overdramatized on the public floor of the highest legislative house in this country. She is demarketing women by making it look as if they are not competent to be in such positions by the kind of allegations and frivolous things she has said.

“I think this is a fitting closure to this drama that was started from nowhere to this level of absurdity, and I want to commend the Senate for doing this and taking this action so swiftly and not allowing it to soar into another level of triviality and diversion.

“At a time our country is on trial over economic and social upheavals and security issues, we are talking about sitting arrangements about those who are brought into the Nigerian Senate.”