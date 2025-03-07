Natasha: When You Frustrate An Institution, It Will Punish You – Sen. Adaramodu

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Yemi Adaramodu, has said Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan would be accepted back to the Senate if she apologizes.

Naija News reports Senator Adaramodu said the Senate has an order that guides activities of lawmakers and Senator Natasha knew about the order but preferred to go against it.

In an interview with Arise News on Thursday, Adaramodu warned the public against accepting accusation as truth, as anyone could be a victim of accusation.

“Does it mean that if anybody wakes up tomorrow and accuses anybody of anything, then I’ll just carry the concern of that on my head, get dampened, get disillusioned, get destroyed, get emotionally traumatized. No. People will come up with spurious accusations,” he said.

The Committee Chairman on Media maintained that Senator Natasha created content with her accusation.

He explained that the Kogi Central Senator breached Senate order and went further to cover up her action with an accusation.

“It has shown that contents have been created and that the Senate trended for about one and a half weeks, skits had been produced and the entertainment had been rendered to the general public by our own colleague.

“A legislator knows, a lawmaker knows that you cannot be a lawmaker and be a lawbreaker. A legislator knows that there are orders and that we are ruled by these orders and that is how we organize ourselves.

“Then when you breached it, you even went further to deepen accusations in order to cover up one disorderliness. So definitely you are creating content,” he stated.

Adaramodu stressed that the action taken against Natasha was to protect the institution of the Senate.

“When you are frustrating an institution, definitely there is a way that the institution will visit a punishment on you and that is what happened. We have moved on, the Senate has moved on and we have peace. We don’t envisage any problem anymore,” he added.