Natasha: ‘Akpabio Not A Man Of Integrity, Other Senators Are Cowards’ – PDP’s Osadolor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Deputy National Youth Leader, Timothy Osadolor, has condemned the suspension of Kogi Central lawmaker, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over her face-off with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Osadolor submitted that Akpabio should have excused himself, stepped down and allowed a proper investigation into the allegations against him.

Naija News reports he also caused other Senators, particularly those from the opposition parties of failing to speak up when it mattered because they didn’t want to be labelled as rebels.

The PDP chieftain made the submission in a chat with newsmen while reacting to the suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan on Thursday following a recommendation by the Senate Ethics and Values Committee for rejecting a new seating position assigned to her and accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment on live TV, which they claimed ridiculed the Senate institution.

However, the PDP Deputy National Youth Leader described what transpired as a shameful gang up and an intimidation of Senator Natasha.

He stated, “The Senate President should have excused himself; he wasn’t truly a man of integrity. He should have stepped aside and allowed the investigation to proceed. I was deeply moved by this, and I’m sure every person of goodwill would be as well.

“Natasha could have been our sister, our wife, our daughter, or our mother. To see them all gang up and use state power and bureaucracy to silence her voice is shameful. For me, it was even more shameful for the opposition members on the floor of the Senate. They failed to speak up when it mattered.

“They were trying to stay in Akpabio’s good books. Looking at the whole situation, no one could stand up to be counted because they didn’t want to be kicked out or labelled as rebels. It’s a shame. But I believe Natasha has made her points. Though the majority will have their way, the minority will also have their day.”