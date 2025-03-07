‘My Elder Brother Is Dead’ – Peter Obi Reacts To Death Of Doyin Okupe

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has described the death of Doyin Okupe as a shock to him.

Obi, who described Okupe as his elder brother, said the death of the former presidential spokesperson has thrown him and all members of the Obidient family into mourning.

The former Anambra State Governor, called for prayers for Okupe and the family he left behind, saying his death has left a space in Nigeria’s political space.

“With great sadness this morning, I received the shocking news of the death of my dear elder brother, Dr. Doyin Okupe. On behalf of the family and the Obidient family, I sincerely mourn his passing.

“Dr. Okupe was an active figure in the nation’s political space and a man who desired a better Nigeria.

“His death is a profound loss – not only to his family and loved ones but to all of us.

“I would therefore like to urge members of the Obidient Movement and other groups to pray for the eternal repose of Dr. Okupe’s soul and to remember his family during these trying times.

“May God Almighty, who called him home, grant him eternal rest and grant his family, and all of us, the fortitude to bear this sad and irreplaceable loss.

“May God Almighty bless his family always,” Peter Obi said in a personally signed statement via his 𝕏 account.

Naija News had earlier reported the death of Okupe on Friday at the age of 72.