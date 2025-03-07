Lagos Assembly: Court Adjourns Obasa’s Suit To March 10, Orders Filing Of All Applications

The legal battle challenging the removal of Hon. Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly resumed on Friday at the State High Court in Ikeja.

Presiding over the case, Justice Yetunde Pinheiro adjourned proceedings until Monday, March 10, to address all outstanding and newly filed applications.

The judge directed all parties involved to ensure the necessary court processes are filed and served before the next hearing.

Among the pending applications, the Deputy Speaker and 36 lawmakers have requested the court to dismiss or strike out the suit, arguing that it has become an academic exercise.

Additionally, two new legal representatives, Olusola Idowu (SAN) and Clement Onwuenwunor, have entered the case, filing their respective applications on behalf of some lawmakers who have now joined the proceedings.

After hearing arguments from all legal representatives, Justice Pinheiro ruled that adjourning the matter until Monday was necessary to ensure justice.

Speaking outside the courtroom, Obasa’s counsel, Afolabi Fashanu (SAN), explained to journalists that his client is not only challenging the procedural flaws in his removal but also contesting the allegations listed against him—fraud, abuse of office, high-handedness, and gross misconduct—on the grounds that he was denied a fair hearing.

Meanwhile, Romeo Michael, representing 34 lawmakers who were recently added to the case, stated that they have filed a counterclaim, urging the court to uphold Obasa’s removal as constitutional and in accordance with Section 92 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution.