Nigerians In Darkness As National Grid Suffers Partial Collapse

Nigeria experienced widespread blackouts again on Friday following a partial collapse of the national electricity grid, plunging several cities into darkness.

Naija News reports that the outage was attributed to a partial system failure from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), which has continued to struggle with maintenance issues.

Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) reported a system outage around 2:00 p.m. on Friday, informing customers of the disruption.

“Please be informed that we experienced a system outage today 07/03/2025, at 14:00 hours, affecting supply within our network. Restoration of supply is ongoing in collaboration with our critical stakeholders,” the company announced.

Eko Electricity Distribution Company also confirmed the situation, stating, “The current power situation is as a result of reduced power allocation from our TCN partners aimed at maintaining grid stability. The situation has resulted in unavoidable load shedding across our network.”

Despite the disruption, the distribution companies assured customers that efforts were underway to restore electricity in collaboration with key stakeholders.

However, TCN spokesperson Ndidi Mbah dismissed reports of a system collapse, insisting that power was available where she was.

“We have light here now. What’s wrong with these people now?” she remarked.

When informed of a notice issued by one of the DisCos, she responded, “Three hours ago? Please send it to me.”

Nigeria’s power sector has been grappling with persistent challenges, and despite multiple government-led reforms, progress has remained slow.

This latest blackout marks the third nationwide outage in 2025, following a previous collapse on February 12.