[Just In] Lagos Assembly Crisis: Lawmakers Arrive Court

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly have gathered at the State High Court in Ikeja for the hearing of a case filed by their colleague and Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

Naija News reports that Obasa is contesting his removal from office by 36 lawmakers on January 13, 2025, following allegations of gross misconduct and abuse of office.

The lawmakers and Princess Mojisola Meranda, who was initially elected as Obasa’s replacement, are listed as respondents in the suit.

On March 3, 2025, Meranda stepped down to allow Obasa’s reinstatement, stating that her decision was in deference to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its leadership.

During the initial hearing on February 20, 2025, Mr. Afolabi Fashanu (SAN) represented Obasa, while Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), Mr. Muiz Banire (SAN), and a team of other lawyers appeared for the 34 lawmakers.

Olu Daramola (SAN) and Dada Awosika (SAN) also represented additional members of the House seeking to join the case.

Additionally, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN) led a group of senior lawyers in Meranda’s defense.

Before adjourning to March 7 for the hearing of pending preliminary objections, Justice Yetunde Pinheiro ruled that all members of the Lagos House of Assembly be included as parties in the case.