Jurgen Klopp Agrees To Return To Liverpool Before This Season Ends

German tactician, Jurgen Klopp has shared his intention to attend Liverpool’s final match of the 2024-2025 Premier League season, after receiving an invitation from his successor, Arne Slot.

This marks Jurgen Klopp’s first return to Anfield since he stepped down after last season. He expressed a desire to wait until the end of the campaign to avoid any potential jinx on the team’s title aspirations.

Under Slot’s leadership, Liverpool has remarkably surpassed expectations this season. Currently, they hold a 13-point lead over Arsenal at the top of the table and are poised to secure the title.

During a fundraiser in Cape Town, South Africa, Jurgen Klopp said, “Yes, the plan is to be back in Liverpool, but not on the bus. I plan to be there with the fans I used to see on the bus. I think I will attend the last game. I hesitated to come back earlier because I didn’t want to disrupt the team’s momentum and thought it best to wait until it was all settled.”

Reflecting on the team’s recent success, Liverpool manager Arne Slot referenced a quote from NBA legend Michael Jordan to address perceptions of luck surrounding their performances.

The Reds achieved a narrow 1-0 victory against Paris St-Germain in the first leg of their Champions League round of 16 tie, despite facing significant pressure, with PSG registering 27 shots.

Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson delivered an impressive performance, leading to a late goal from Harvey Elliott that secured the win.

Slot remarked, “While luck played a role, as Michael Jordan said, ‘The harder you work, the more luck you have.’ This highlights the tremendous effort put forth by the players.

“Their resilience is commendable; after spending considerable time defending, they demonstrated exceptional mental and physical strength in their second-half performance, minimizing open chances. Furthermore, scoring on the counter-attack speaks volumes about their determination and capability.”