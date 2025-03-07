Join Us To Rescue Lagos From APC – Labour Party Tells Lawmakers

The Labour Party (LP) has expressed its openness to welcoming the 36 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly who supported the removal of Hon. Mudasiru Obasa on January 13 and installed his deputy, Hon. Mojisola Meranda, as the new speaker.

The party urged the lawmakers to join forces with its 2023 governorship candidate, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, in efforts to liberate Lagos State from the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the LP, voting APC out of power is necessary to prevent what it described as the complete erosion of democracy by the ruling party’s political structure.

Speaking to journalists in Abeokuta, Ogun State, the National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Abayomi Arabambi, criticized the APC’s role in reinstating Obasa as speaker despite the various allegations against him, calling the move undemocratic.