Jandor Chose Funke Because Of Facebook Fans – PDP Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adetokunbo Pearse, has said the party lost the Lagos State governorship election in 2023 because its candidate, Olajide Adediran, also called Jandor, failed to listen to the party leaders in the state.

Naija News reports that Pearse said the party’s national leadership failed to do due diligence on whom Jandor was before accepting him to fly the party’s ticket.

Speaking on News Central on Friday, concerning Jandor’s statement that the party must expel Bode George to make headway in Lagos, the PDP chieftain refuted his claim.

According to the PDP chieftain, Jandor got the support of Chief Bode on the ground that Rhodes-Vivour would be his deputy. However, after the primaries, he refused to be bound by his words.

He said: “As we organized these primaries, you must consider Rhodes-Vivour as your deputy. He agreed. Jandor agreed. It was on that basis that Bode George, now said, okay, let’s go. We’ll support you. So when he’s complaining about Bode George, this is the reason behind it all. So they went for the primaries. By the time they got to the primaries, Jandor had gone back to Abuja and hijacked all the delegates for the primaries. Again, the leaders didn’t do their due diligence.

“I was one of the people that some leaders from Abuja called and said, please go and endorse Jandor, help him. I did. After endorsing Jandor, Jandor refused to pick my call. He didn’t want anybody. But he actually said publicly that he’s going to retire all of us old men and women in the party, Bode George included. He said he didn’t need these PDP people. He had people from Lagos for Lagos. They would do these primaries. So he won the primaries.”

According to him, Jandor refused their suggestion and chose Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele, because she has much social media fans.

He continued: “Now they said to him, okay, now that you’ve won, nothing we can do about it. Now, at least let us give you, the party leaders, including Chief Bode George particularly, said, let us give you a deputy to balance the ticket. You don’t want Rhodes-Vivour. What we normally do in PDP, we find a female who is strong in a certain senatorial district that we can pair up with you.

“He said, no, he is going to choose his own deputy. Jandor went and brought this comic actress (Funke Akindele) and said she had thousands of people on Facebook, and that she was going to be his deputy. And that was the end of Jandor.”