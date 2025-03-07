It Was A Rushed Assignment – ‘Senators Divided Over Suspension Of Natasha, Refuse To Sign Report’

Emerging reports have indicated that the Senate is not united in the suspension of Kogi Central legislator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, over the heated dispute with Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

A ranking Senator who spoke anonymously disclosed that some Senators didn’t sign Natasha’s suspension report.

Naija News recalls that Natasha was suspended for six months on Thursday following a report by the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, chaired by Senator Neda Imaseun, in the case involving her and Akpabio over allegations of sexual harassment and issues around a change of seat.

However, the ranking senator quoted by Vanguard hinted that some lawmakers are not satisfied with the development.

He questioned why the committee rushed its decision, arguing that the hearing on the matter was initially scheduled for Tuesday, March 11, only for it to be abruptly rescheduled.

He disclosed that many Senators, including ranking members, were absent due to a tax reform retreat organized by the Senate Committee on Finance, yet the hearing was moved forward unexpectedly.

“It was a rushed assignment. Why the hurry? Why didn’t the committee wait? The absence of ranking Senators from the process shows we knew where it was heading,” he said.

The lawmaker also insisted that due process was not followed as Natasha’s probe proceeded despite a court injunction halting the investigation. According to him, that’s why thirteen of them didn’t sign the suspension report.

Meanwhile, Senator Natasha, in her immediate reaction to the suspension, has declared that the injustice will not be sustained.