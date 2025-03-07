INEC Made Tinubu President, Akpabio Senator, Nobody Won 2023 Election – Pearse

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adetokunbo Pearse, has said the issue with Nigeria’s electoral system is the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Naija News reports that Pearse said Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) did not win the 2023 general election.

In an interview with News Central on Friday, the PDP chieftain claimed that INEC made President Tinubu and Senate President Godswill Akpabio, President and Senator, respectively.

“I understand that in this country with people like Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you have to be rough and tough and be ready to fight them each of the way. Nobody won that 2023 presidential election. Nobody. Atiku got 12 states. Obi got 12 states, Tinubu got 12 states, 31% of the vote came in and INEC announced.

“INEC is the issue. What the House of Representatives was saying that we have to do this, do that in our election, true. The key thing for us to have credible election is to refine INEC. INEC is the one that made Akpabio a senator. Akpabio is not qualified to be a senator because Akpabio did not run for Senate.

“The Vice President Shettima, the same thing. There are so many of them. They are criminals who are not even qualified to be there. What happened? INEC gave it to them. President Tinubu didn’t win election, they gave it to him,” he said.

Pearse added that the appointment of the INEC chairman should not be done by the President. He argued that unless the appointment method is changed, the country may not experience a credible election.

“So long as the President is the one appointing the INEC chairman, we cannot have a credible election. So, that has to be revised,” he added.