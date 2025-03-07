Imo Labour Party SWC Demands Chairman Ihejiagwa’s Resignation Over Alleged Misconduct

The Imo State chapter of the Labour Party is facing a leadership crisis as the State Working Committee (SWC) has passed a vote of no confidence in its chairman, Callistus Ihejiagwa.

The committee accused him of autocratic leadership, financial mismanagement, constitutional violations, and betraying the party’s core values.

In a statement released on Friday, the SWC called for Ihejiagwa’s immediate resignation, alleging misconduct, abuse of office, and collusion with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement was signed by key party officials, including the State Secretary, the three Zonal Chairmen of Orlu, Okigwe, and Owerri, as well as the State Woman Leader, Legal Adviser, Organizing Secretary, Publicity Secretary, Assistant State Secretary, Okigwe Zonal Woman Leader, and Okigwe Youth Leader.

The committee criticized Ihejiagwa’s leadership style, accusing him of sidelining key officials and stakeholders in major party decisions.

They further alleged “financial recklessness and misappropriation of party funds, with no accountability to the leadership structure.

“Unconstitutional usurpation of SWC functions, making unilateral decisions and restructuring party leadership at state and local levels without due process.

“Compromising the party’s opposition stance by embarking on an APC-sponsored pilgrimage to Israel, calling into question his loyalty and credibility as an opposition leader.

“Disregard for party leadership and structure—he unilaterally went to the Labour Party National Headquarters and manipulated the system to replace key executives with his loyalists, without informing the Leader of the Party in Imo State, Sen. Athan Achonu, the National Vice Chairman (South East), the State Secretary, Zonal Chairmen, or other party leaders.

“Exploiting personal relationship with the National Chairman to override due process, using his influence to impose changes without consultation.”

The SWC described Ihejiagwa’s actions as a deliberate attempt to sabotage the Labour Party’s efforts in Imo State, warning that his continued leadership could weaken the party’s influence and jeopardize its chances in future elections.

They urged the National Chairman to intervene by reinstating party members who had been unlawfully removed under the pretext of having national backing.

“His dictatorial leadership style, disregard for stakeholders, and constant restructuring of party executives for personal gain have made him unfit to continue in office,” they argued.

The committee warned that if Ihejiagwa remains in office, it could negatively impact the Labour Party’s elected representatives in the Imo State House of Assembly and the House of Representatives.

They pointed to his recent cancellation of an Owerri Zonal meeting—planned by Labour Party lawmakers and the Owerri Zonal Chairman—while he was allegedly on his APC-sponsored trip.

The SWC cautioned that failure to act swiftly could lead to an internal crisis, with party members already losing faith in the leadership.

“The Labour Party stands for integrity, transparency, and accountability.

“Barr. Callistus Ihejiagwa has betrayed these values, and for the sake of the party’s future in Imo, he must step down immediately,” the statement concluded.