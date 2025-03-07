IGP Egbetokun Assigns Roles To Newly Appointed DIGs [Full List]

Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun has assigned positions to the newly appointed Deputy Inspectors General of Police (DIGs) following the retirement of their predecessors over allegations of age falsification and violations of service rules.

Naija News recalls that the Police Service Commission (PSC) recently appointed six new DIGs: Sadiq Idiris Abubakar, Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo, Williams Adebowale, Bzigu Yakubu Kwazi Bali, Idegwu Basil Ukuoma, and Adebola Ayinde Hamzat.

Their appointments follow the dismissal and mandatory retirement of DIGs Dasuki Galandachi, Ali Ari Muhammed, Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, Jonathan Towuru (representing the South-South geopolitical zone), Suleiman Yusuf, Banji Lawal Badru, and Bala Ciroma.

Galandachi previously led the Force Intelligence Department (FID) in Abuja, while Towuru was in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID). Ciroma oversaw the Department of Finance and Administration (DFA), and Muhammed Ali was responsible for the Department of Operations (DOPS).

New DIG Postings

According to a police wireless message dated March 6, 2025, obtained by SaharaReporters, the newly appointed DIGs have been assigned as follows:

DIG Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya – Department of Finance and Administration (DFA)

DIG Sadiq Idris Abubakar – Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID)

DIG Benjamin Nebolisa Okolo – Force Intelligence Department (FID)

DIG Williams Adebowale – Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT)

DIG Bzigu Yakubu Kwazhi Dali – Department of Operations (DOPS)

DIG Adebola Ayinde Hamzat – Department of Logistics and Supply (DLS)

DIG Idegwu Basil Okuoma – Department of Research and Planning (R&P)

Background

The recent appointments come amid a crackdown on senior police officers found guilty of falsifying their birth records to extend their service. Inspector General Egbetokun had earlier ordered those refusing to retire to appear before a disciplinary committee.

According to SaharaReporters, some officers had remained in service for up to 44 years, leading to tensions within the force. Among those seeking an extension was former DIG Galandanchi, who cited Egbetokun’s exemption from retirement as a basis for his request, but the plea was denied.

In February, Egbetokun ordered the replacement of affected officers, with the PSC approving the retirement of those found guilty of forgery and age falsification. A previous list revealed that about 467 officers were implicated in the controversy.

The mass retirements were in line with the Public Service Rules, which mandate that officers must retire after serving for 35 years or reaching the age of 60.