I Was Almost Suspended For Exposing Lawmakers’ Salaries – Shehu Sani

Former senator Shehu Sani has revealed that he narrowly escaped a six-month suspension from the upper chamber in 2018 after disclosing the remuneration of federal lawmakers.

In a post on his 𝕏 handle on Thursday, Sani said his suspension was only averted due to the intervention of then Senate President, Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Ike Ekweremadu.

He warned that any senator who dares to “blow the whistle too loudly” would be left to face the consequences alone, with no support from colleagues.

Sani wrote, “When I publicly disclosed the salaries and allowances of the senators, it nearly earned me a SIX months suspension if not for divine intervention, Saraki and Ekweremadu’s immediate rescue. Just know that if you are there and you blow the whistle too loudly, you will be ‘On your Own’.”

₦13.5 Million Monthly Running Cost, ₦200 Million Constituency Fund

In March 2018, Sani had publicly disclosed that senators received ₦13.5 million monthly as running costs. He also revealed that each senator was allocated ₦200 million annually for constituency projects.

The revelation sparked backlash from his colleagues, as lawmakers’ salaries and allowances are typically shrouded in secrecy.

Sani’s remarks come in the wake of the Senate’s controversial six-month suspension of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, representing Kogi Central.

The suspension, which followed a report from the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, stemmed from an altercation between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio on February 20.

The Kogi senator later alleged in a February 28 interview on Arise TV that her troubles in the Senate began after she rejected sexual advances from Senate President Akpabio.