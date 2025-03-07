How Yahaya Bello Paid $845,852 For Children’s Future Tuition Fees – American School Reveals

An official of the American International School, Abuja, testified on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja that former Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, paid a total of $1,606,763.68 in tuition fees for his children, including an advance payment of $845,852 for future enrollment.

Naija News understands that Nicholas Ojehomon, an auditor at the school, disclosed this while testifying as a prosecution witness for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). He confirmed that the payments covered the children’s tuition until graduation.

According to Ojehomon, the payments were made in two tranches, with one part allocated as an advance for future school fees. The testimony came as part of Bello’s ongoing trial over an alleged ₦80.2 billion fraud case filed by the EFCC.

During the proceedings, the prosecution presented financial records, including statements from the American International School, detailing the transactions. At a previous hearing on January 29, Williams Abimbola, a compliance officer with United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, testified under subpoena and submitted documents related to the payments.

The EFCC had earlier alleged that shortly before leaving office, Bello paid $760,000 in advance for his children’s school fees, which was later refunded following an investigation.

Ojehomon testified that Bello’s brother, Ali Bello, facilitated the payments, stating: “Mr. Ali Bello contacted the American International School, Abuja, on Friday, August 13, requesting to pay the Bello children’s school fees until they graduate. The school management accepted his offer.”

He revealed that the payments covered four of Bello’s children in Grades 8, 6, 4, and 2, with additional payments made for future enrollment, subject to availability from August 2022.

Providing details of the tuition fees, he noted that payments included $90,074 for a daughter in Grade 8, $87,470 for another in Grade 6, $26,241 for a daughter in Grade 4, and $18,707 for a child in Grade 2. The witness also identified a contractual agreement between the school and Ali Bello regarding the prepayment arrangement.

The EFCC counsel, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), presented the school’s admission and prepaid tuition fee documents as exhibits.

Ojehomon confirmed that the school refunded $760,910.84 to the EFCC and that the commission provided an account with the Central Bank of Nigeria for the refund.

Further testimony was given by UBA compliance officer Williams, who submitted additional financial documents, including statements from accounts linked to Bello’s administration.

She detailed multiple withdrawals made through cheques from the Kogi State Government House account, often processed in ₦10 million tranches to individuals named Abdulsalam Hudu and Aminu J.O.

Williams confirmed that on December 12, 2018, “Ten transactions of ₦10 million each were processed in favor of Abdulsalam Hudu.” She also identified key account signatories, including Christopher Enefola (Permanent Secretary), Onekutu Daniel (Chief Accountant), and Abdulsalam Hudu (Accountant).

Under cross-examination, however, she admitted that Bello’s name did not appear in any of the transactions related to the Kogi Government House account.

“The name Yahaya Bello does not feature in exhibits P1 to P27,” defense counsel Daudu noted, to which Williams responded, “The name Bello did not appear anywhere.”

She further acknowledged that she was not the account officer managing the Kogi Government House account, which was overseen from Lokoja rather than her branch in Abuja.

Justice Emeka Nwite adjourned the trial to Friday, March 6, for continuation of proceedings.