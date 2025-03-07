How Doyin Okupe Died During Surgery In Lagos Hospital After Battling Health Issues For Over 40 Years

A renowned Nigerian physician, politician, and former presidential aide, Dr. Doyin Okupe, has died at the age of 72 during a surgical procedure in Lagos.

According to SaharaReporters, family sources confirmed that Okupe had been in Abuja before returning to Lagos less than a week ago for surgery at a hospital on Lagos Island. Unfortunately, he did not survive the procedure.

“He was in Abuja and returned to Lagos a few days ago, in fact, less than a week ago. He went for a surgery at a hospital on the Lagos Island but he didn’t survive the surgery.

“He had been on medication for more than 40 years, taking different drugs religiously for various types of ailments including prostate cancer. He was also dealing with weight issues,” one of the sources said.

Earlier reports indicated that in October 2023 that Okupe was hospitalized for prostate cancer and had traveled to Israel for treatment.

However, it was gathered that his health did not improve as he and his family had hoped.

Okupe was first diagnosed with prostate cancer 16 years ago and later developed sarcoma in his right shoulder.

Meanwhile, as of Friday morning, family sources indicated that preparations were underway for the transfer of his remains to the mortuary.